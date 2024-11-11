Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 428.86% and a negative return on equity of 145.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

DYAI opened at $1.14 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

