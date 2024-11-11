DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

