DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.
DXC traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $21.66. 5,981,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
