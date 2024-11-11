Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

