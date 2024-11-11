DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

