DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

