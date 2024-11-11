DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,536 shares of company stock valued at $39,966,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in DraftKings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.