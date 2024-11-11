Doximity’s (DOCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Doximity Trading Up 34.2 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Doximity by 250.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

