DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

