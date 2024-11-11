Dominion Energy’s (D) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 158,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.