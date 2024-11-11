Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $51.45 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Docebo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.