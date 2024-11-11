Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $2.58 on Monday. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

