Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 395,145 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,145 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.07% of CarMax worth $488,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

