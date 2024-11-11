Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Cimpress worth $36,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $7,582,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 54.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $79.66 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at $96,260,876.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

