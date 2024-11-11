Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $676.26 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of America worth $676,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447,091 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after buying an additional 5,749,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bank of America by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,763,000 after buying an additional 5,293,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $45.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.