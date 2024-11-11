Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,882 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Coterra Energy worth $77,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,776,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 208,579 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 170.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.