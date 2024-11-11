Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of CubeSmart worth $131,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 302.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.