Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $163.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 910,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,712. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

