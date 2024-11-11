Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

