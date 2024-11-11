Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $281.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.