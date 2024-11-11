Delta Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $19.91 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

