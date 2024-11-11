Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 443,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,084 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,894,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

