Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.43%. The business had revenue of $214.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Israel bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Israel acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,498. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,953.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,934 shares of company stock worth $504,348. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.