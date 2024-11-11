Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $394.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

