DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.