Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at TD Cowen

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

