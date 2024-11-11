CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.99. 483,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
