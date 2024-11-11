CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.99. 483,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

