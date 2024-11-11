CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.