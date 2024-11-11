Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,204,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

