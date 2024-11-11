Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,306,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $9,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

