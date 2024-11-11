Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $88.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

