Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 189,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 in the last three months. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.