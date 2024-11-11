Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 164,206 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 156.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

