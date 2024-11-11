Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 5.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 528,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $248.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average is $230.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

