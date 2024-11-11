Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,539 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NVO stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

