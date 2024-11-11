Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $294,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

