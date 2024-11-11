Covestor Ltd Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 322.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $362.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.