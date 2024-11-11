Covestor Ltd Purchases 90 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $72,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $402.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $592.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.06.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

