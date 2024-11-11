Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

