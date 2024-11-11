Covestor Ltd Has $178,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

