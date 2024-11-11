Covestor Ltd Buys 158 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $261.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

