Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $410.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $413.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

