Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,558 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 711.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

