Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $167.40 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.