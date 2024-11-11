Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

