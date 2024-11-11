Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 117,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 107,520 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 760,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

