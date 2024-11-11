Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,256 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

