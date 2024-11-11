Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Shares of CRSR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

