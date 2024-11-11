Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.
Corpay Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Corpay stock traded up $19.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $375.35. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.