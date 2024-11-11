Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.

Corpay Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Corpay stock traded up $19.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $375.35. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

