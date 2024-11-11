Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.